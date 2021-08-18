Desperate to flee Kabul

PHOTO: REUTERS
  Published
    4 min ago

Around 640 Afghans crammed into a United States military transport aircraft departing Kabul for Qatar on Sunday, as Taleban militants advanced into the Afghan capital and President Ashraf Ghani fled. Videos and photos have circulated widely online showing chaotic scenes at the airport as people clambered to board planes leaving the country while US troops opened fire to disperse crowds. Video footage showed desperate Afghans clinging to jets taking off and falling to their deaths.

