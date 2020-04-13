Delhi may split nation into three colour zones

NEW DELHI • India's government is likely to divide the country into three zones - red, orange and green - during a proposed extension of a lockdown due to the coronavirus and might permit a few services to function in safe zones, the Economic Times reported, citing people it did not identify.

No activity will be allowed in the red zones, where a sizeable number of cases were detected, or areas declared as hot spots.

In the orange zone, where few cases were found in the past with no increase in the number of infections, activities such as limited opening of public transport will be allowed.

Green zones will be in the districts where there are no cases, the report said.

The nationwide lockdown, which was due to end tomorrow, looks set to be extended by two more weeks till the end of the month after a consensus emerged among states last Saturday for continuing the curbs.

There has been no formal announcement on the extension from the government.

India has so far reported 8,504 confirmed cases of infection and 289 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The government reportedly may allow small-scale industries and liquor shops to open, and resume limited domestic air and road transport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to announce the exemptions and restrictions yesterday or today, the Economic Times reported.

BLOOMBERG