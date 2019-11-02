Delayed Indian crime statistics show fall in rapes, murders but hides a lot else

BANGALORE - India released its report on the state of crime in the country in late October, two years behind schedule. Unlike previous years, the much-awaited 2017 report came with no announcement and simply appeared on the website of the National Crime Records Bureau, which compiles the data.

Although overall crime rates seem to have increased, the murder rate is at its lowest ever, at an average 2.49 incidents for every hundred thousand people. That is down by 22 per cent, continuing the steady decline in murder in the country since 1992.

Ms Rukmini S, a Chennai-based data journalist said: "Murder is one of the best indicators of how violent India is or not, because it is the least under-reported crime." Police reports need to be filed to claim insurance or compensation, so it's one of the more reliable statistics.

There were about 359,000 crimes against women in 2017. Of these, the number of rapes were 32,559 in 2017, falling from 38,947 cases in 2016. Delhi topped the list, with 1,168 rape cases registered in 2017. The Bureau found that in over 93 per cent of the cases, the perpetrator was known to the victim.

The national awakening that followed the brutal Delhi gang rape in 2012 did trigger a significant jump in the number of rapes reported. "But in 2017, the bump seems to be tapering off," said Ms Rukmini. Rape thus remains one of India's most under-reported crimes because the victim and her family often experience shame and fear. Less severe sexual crimes like sexual harassment and molestation, however, have risen steadily since 2013 and stand at 86,001 cases in 2017.

Reassuringly, the conviction rate in rape cases has improved. A third of all cases saw an accused punished - the highest ratio in a decade where only around a quarter of all cases in a year ended in conviction.

An average of 350 crimes were committed against children every day in 2017. This is a 20 per cent increase over the previous year. Kidnapping and abduction of children constituted a whopping 42 per cent of these crimes.

"If we compare it with the pan-India crime numbers, which rose by 3.6 per cent, it is likely to be deduced that crime against children has increased at a pace far greater than any other crime in the country," said a statement from child rights non-profit CRY.

Sedition cases rose by 45 per cent, with 228 people arrested in 2017, including many human rights activists and opposition party politicians. Only four were convicted in 2017, suggesting a trigger-happy police force. The Law Commission of India has recommended a rethink of sedition laws.

The number of riots, including those that are sectarian, political or related to land disputes, have gone down, but their intensity has increased. A total of 90,394 people died in riots - a 22 per cent increase - most of whom were from the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

There have been 257 cases against fake news in India, 170 of these relate to social media. India is the biggest market for Whatsapp, which is where much of the fake news is circulated, say professional factcheckers like Boomlive and AltNews.

The report is the most comprehensive annual snapshot of crime in India, but data analysts stress that it has drawbacks. Mr GS Bajpai, the chairman for the Center for Criminology in National Law University, Delhi, and Mr Ankit Kaushik, a researcher at the same institute, point out that the report records crimes reported to the police. Those that go unreported are therefore not accounted for. Also, to avoid repetition, it counts only serious offences in the same incident - in a case of rape and murder, it only counts the latter.

Crucial data has been hidden. Data for hate crimes like mob lynchings, honour killings ordered by caste leaders, murders by influential people and murders for religious reasons were collected for the first time, but not released. A new subhead on "jihadi terrorism" counts acts of terror only by Islamic outfits while ignoring those committed by other religious groups.

The report's late release also meant that the figures were from 2017, but the government offered no explanation for the delay. "In parliament, the government said they were adding new categories and there were delays getting the data from the states, but now it's clear that states gave their submissions as usual, and the data of many new categories are not shown,' said Ms Rukmini. "This has thrown the schedule out of whack."