As the United States continues its military pullout from Afghanistan, signalling an end to a war it has waged for 20 years, battles for those left behind appear no closer to conclusion.

The Taleban - which the US set out to destroy after the Sept 11, 2001, terrorist attacks because it sheltered Osama bin Laden and his Al-Qaeda terror group - has been quick to seize US-vacated territories, sometimes after deadly clashes with Afghan security forces and civilians.