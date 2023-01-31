Death toll in Pakistan mosque blast rises to 83

PESHAWAR, Pakistan - The death toll in the suicide bombing in the north-western Pakistani city of Peshawar rose to 83 and at least 57 people were injured, several of them critically, a hospital spokesman said on Tuesday.

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in Pakistan on Monday, the latest in a string of attacks targeting police.

The bombing happened a day before an International Monetary Fund mission to Islamabad to initiate talks on unlocking funding for the South Asian country’s economy, which is enduring a balance of payments crisis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack.

The local Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella group of Sunni and sectarian militant groups, denied responsibility. REUTERS