Death toll in Pakistan mosque blast rises to 83

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in Pakistan on Jan 30, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
9 sec ago
Published
44 min ago

PESHAWAR, Pakistan - The death toll in the suicide bombing in the north-western Pakistani city of Peshawar rose to 83 and at least 57 people were injured, several of them critically, a hospital spokesman said on Tuesday.

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in Pakistan on Monday, the latest in a string of attacks targeting police.

The bombing happened a day before an International Monetary Fund mission to Islamabad to initiate talks on unlocking funding for the South Asian country’s economy, which is enduring a balance of payments crisis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack.

The local Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella group of Sunni and sectarian militant groups, denied responsibility. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Suicide bomber breaches high security in Pakistan mosque, kills 59
Blast claimed by separatist group derails train in south-west Pakistan

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top