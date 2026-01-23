Death toll in Pakistan mall fire rises to 67: Local government

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Firefighters work at Gul Plaza after a fire in Karachi, Pakistan, on Jan 22.

KARACHI - The death toll from a mall fire in Pakistan’s biggest city rose to at least 67 people, an unnamed spokesperson from the local government said on Jan 23 .

Investigators are yet to announce what caused the fire, six days after the blaze gutted the three-storey Gul Plaza on Jan 17.

“Post-mortem examinations of 67 bodies have been completed,” said the spokesperson, adding that DNA analysis was ongoing.

“The identities of eight individuals have been confirmed through DNA analysis”, the spokesperson added.

Families have criticised the slow pace of the recovery operation, with more than 50 giving DNA samples in the hope of finding their missing relatives.

The provincial government has announced that it will give 10 million rupees (S$139,596) to each family of the deceased. All 1,200 shopkeepers will also be compensated.

Fires are common in Karachi’s markets and factories, which are known for their poor infrastructure, but a blaze on such a scale is rare.

The provincial government was taking measures to ensure fire safety procedures were followed at malls and markets, he said without giving further details.