A road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in the Madian area of Pakistan's northern Swat Valley. Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in northern Pakistan as deadly floods cause devastation across the country. The authorities said yesterday that the death toll from the monsoon rains had hit 1,033, with 119 killed in the previous 24 hours. The country's leaders have appealed to the international community for help and plan to launch an international appeal fund.