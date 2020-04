KARACHI (AFP) - A Pakistani court on Thursday (April 2) overturned the death sentence for British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been convicted over the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

Sheikh's defence lawyer Khawja Naveed told Agence France-Presse his client's sentence had been reduced to seven years in prison. Since Sheikh has been in prison since 2002, he was expected to be released, but the court had not yet issued that order, Naveed said. More to come.