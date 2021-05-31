Death after death - sleepless nights for healthcare workers

Mr Joseph Jennings said the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic left him physically exhausted.
Then things got worse.
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
Mr Joseph Jennings said the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic left him physically exhausted.
Then things got worse.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.