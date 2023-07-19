Dealing with crypto assets discussed at G-20 meet, said DPM Wong

NEW DELHI - Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday that scaling up development finance and dealing with cryptoassets were some of the issues discussed at a G-20 Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (FMCBG) in India, where differences continued to persist over the war in Ukraine.

Mr Wong, who is also finance minister, also noted that such meetings were important for Singapore to discuss important global issues like climate finance and global tax rules.

“These few days have given us the opportunity to come together to take a hard look at challenges and how to overcome them - including how to scale up development finance, deal with cryptoassets, and strengthen collaboration for the benefit of our peoples,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday after the conclusion of the 3rd meeting of the FMCBG. (The first and second were held in February and April).

Nevertheless, an Outcome Document and Chair’s Summary, released after the meeting - which was held in Gandhinagar, in India’s Gujarat state - highlighted the differences over the war in Ukraine.

“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy, constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks,” the Outcome Document and Chair’s Summary said.

It also noted “there were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions”.

The document said that Russia dissociated itself from the status of this document, while China said the G-20 FMCBG meeting “is not the right forum to discuss geopolitical issues”.

India, which has the G-20 presidency, has also refrained from condemning Russia for the war in Ukraine even as it has urged for a diplomatic solution. The South Asian country has sought to evolve a consensus on other issues like reforms for multilateral banks at the meet.

Some G-20 members also criticised Russia for quitting the Black Sea grain deal, which allowed for safe export of grain from Ukraine, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Discussions were also held on a wide range of issues including the global economic outlook and risks such as the macroeconomic implications of food and energy insecurity as well as climate change, said an Indian ministry of finance press release.

Mr Wong in an earlier Facebook post on Monday underlined the importance of the FMCBG meeting for Singapore.

“These meetings are important as it gives Singapore a seat at the table - to engage other international partners and stakeholders on issues of shared interests, like climate finance and global tax rules,” he wrote.