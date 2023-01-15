Deadly aircraft crashes common in mountainous Nepal

KATHMANDU - Mountainous Nepal, where at least 40 people were killed on Sunday when a plane crashed in the tourist town of Pokhara, has a history of deadly air crashes.

Here are details of plane and helicopter crashes this century in the Himalayan country, where several airlines fly to small airports in remote hills and mountains shrouded in clouds and cut off from roads.

Jan 15, 2023

A twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft carrying 72 people, operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines, crashed in Pokhara, killing at least 40. Authorities said the death toll could rise as the plane had broken into pieces.

May 29, 2022

Sixteen Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans died on a De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter aircraft that crashed 15 minutes after taking off from Pokhara, 125km west of Kathmandu, on a Sunday morning.

Feb 27, 2019

A helicopter crashed in bad weather in eastern Nepal, killing all seven people on board, including the tourism minister.

March 12, 2018

Fifty-one of 71 people on a Bangladeshi airliner died when it crashed in cloudy weather as it came in to land at the Nepalese capital’s hill-ringed airport.

Feb 26, 2016

Two people were killed after a small plane crashed in western Nepal’s Kalikot district.

Feb 24, 2016

A small plane crashed in bad weather, killing all 23 people on board. The Twin Otter aircraft, operated by private Tara Air, was on a flight from Pokhara.

Feb 16, 2014

All 18 people on a small plane that crashed in bad weather were killed.

Sept 28, 2012

A small plane struck a bird and crashed shortly after takeoff from Kathmandu, killing 19 people, including seven British and five Chinese passengers.

Sept 25, 2011

A small plane carrying foreign tourists to view Mount Everest crashed in bad weather near Kathmandu, killing all 19 people on board.

Dec 16, 2010

A small plane crashed in the Himalayan foothills of remote east Nepal, killing all 22 people onboard.

Aug 24, 2010

Fourteen people - including four Americans, a Japanese and British national - were killed when their small plane crashed in bad weather in Nepal.