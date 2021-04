NEW DELHI - As he drives his hatchback through a street in Gwalior in central India, Mr Anjul Bamhrolia speaks into an action camera mounted on his dashboard.

"Kanshi Ram (a deceased Indian political leader who campaigned for the upliftment of marginalised groups) would say whoever has money, mafia and media, he rules," the 34-year-old narrates in an April 4 video posted on YouTube.