Cut it out: Streaming platforms including Netflix and Amazon Prime face censorship pangs in India

GUWAHATI – The removal of a Tamil film from Netflix following complaints from right-wing Hindu groups has sparked concerns about growing censorship – both official and unofficial – in India, even as a new draft law seeks to increase regulation of streaming content.

Annapoorani: The Goddess Of Food was released in cinemas on Dec 1, 2023, after it was cleared by the government’s film certification body. The movie, starring south Indian female superstar Nayanthara, follows a Hindu woman’s quest to win a cooking competition.