Cruise boat capsizes in central India, leaving at least 9 dead

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The Narmada River in central India. The incident unfolded near Khamariya Island amid strong winds and adverse weather.

- A woman and her four-year-old son were among nine people killed after a cruise boat carrying tourists capsized in the Narmada River in central India on April 30.

During search operations at Bargi Dam in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, rescuers recovered the bodies of the tourist with her child still holding tightly to her chest.

Officials said 29 people have been rescued so far, with several undergoing treatment for their injuries. Search teams are continuing to look for those still missing.

The incident, which unfolded near Khamariya Island amid strong winds and adverse weather, has triggered a large-scale rescue effort involving the army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and announced that financial assistance would be provided to the affected families.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said: “The loss of lives due to the capsizing of a boat in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected.”

A goodwill payment of two lakh, or 200,000 rupees (S$$2,700), from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund will be given to the next-of-kin of each deceased victim, while those who were injured will receive 50,000 lakh, the PMO added.

Rescue operations continued through the night on April 30 despite rain and darkness, officials said.

Commandant of Home Guard SDRF Neeraj Singh Rajput told ANI news agency that teams faced significant challenges but pressed on using lights and specialised equipment.

“The situation here is difficult. Last night, it was rainy and dark, so the rescue operation faced some difficulties, but we continued with the help of lights and other equipment. Today, NDRF and army teams arrived, after which we recovered five bodies. A total of nine bodies have been recovered so far,” he said.

The Indian Army deployed personnel, including trained divers, to assist in the operation. The submerged vessel remains stuck at a depth of nearly 6m, making recovery efforts complex owing to poor underwater visibility.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi has ordered an investigation into the incident, which involved a tourism department cruise.

“This is a very sad and heartbreaking incident. I have ordered the department to investigate this incident. If negligence has occurred, we will take the strongest possible action,” Mr Lodhi told ANI, adding that the death toll could rise.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attributed the accident to a seasonal cyclone and said multiple teams were deployed immediately. “This is a tragic accident. Rescue teams are working,” he said.

Eyewitnesses pointed to strong winds at the time of the incident. One survivor alleged that safety measures were inadequate, claiming that passengers were not provided with life jackets, even as officials said some had them.

The authorities said cruises operate regularly at Bargi Dam for recreational activities. Jabalpur Collector Raghvendra Singh confirmed that search operations are still under way.

With conflicting accounts emerging over safety protocols and weather conditions, officials said clarity on the cause of the accident will only be possible after the rescue effort concludes and the probe is completed. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK