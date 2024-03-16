Critics not wild about private zoo set up by Indian billionaire Ambani’s youngest son

BENGALURU – A new private zoo in Jamnagar, the pre-wedding celebrations venue of Mr Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s richest person, has drawn attention over how it is sourcing its animals.

The zoo in India’s western state of Gujarat is a personal project of the 28-year-old, whose father, Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani, has a personal wealth of US$114 billion (S$152 billion).

Mr Anant Ambani refers to the zoo as an “animal shelter” with 43 species “rescued from around India and the world”.

The Ambani family, which owns conglomerate Reliance Industries, launched the 1,214ha zoo and animal rescue sanctuary on Feb 26.

Officially called “Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom”, it will be run by the conglomerate’s non-profit trust in the green belt of the Reliance petroleum refinery, the world’s largest.

A company statement said the zoo, dubbed Vantara which means “Star of the Forest”, has more than 200 elephants and over 300 large felines such as leopards, tigers, lions and jaguars.

There are more than 3,000 herbivores like deer as well as over 1,200 reptiles, including crocodiles, snakes and turtles.

The zoo was the site of Mr Anant Ambani’s grand pre-wedding bash from March 1 to 3. The board member of Jio, the telecom company of Reliance, said in a video interview with India Today that no wildlife would be “exposed for entertainment” for his guests, and that safaris would be “solely for educational purposes”. It is not clear what sort of visitors will be allowed.

But a photo of Ms Ivanka Trump with a decorated Asian elephant in the background has revived concerns of his use of wildlife for personal entertainment.