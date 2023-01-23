Countrywide power breakdown in Pakistan after fault in national grid: Ministry

ISLAMABAD - A major breakdown in Pakistan’s national grid caused a country-wide power-cut in the country early on Monday morning, the federal energy ministry said.

“According to initial information, at about 7.34am (local time) today, the National Grid experienced a loss of frequency, that caused a major breakdown. A swift work is on to revive the system,” the ministry said in a statement.

The electricity outage was reported in all major cities including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, the capital, local media reported.

A frequency variation was reported in the southern part of the country between the cities of Jamshoro and Dadu when systems were turned on on Monday morning, power minister Khurrum Dastagir told Geo TV channel.

“There was a fluctuation in voltage and the systems were shut down one by one. This is not a major crisis,” Mr Dastagir said.

Some grids in the country have already been restored, the minister added.

But it may take up to 12 hours to fully restore power, Geo TV said, citing Mr Dastgir. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS