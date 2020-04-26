Coronavirus: Pakistan government decision to allow prayers in mosques during Ramadan comes under fire

NEW DELHI - Pakistan is faced with the challenge of preventing crowds from gathering in mosques and marketplaces after the government bowed to pressure from religious leaders, allowing congregational prayers amid an ongoing lockdown to curb further spread of Covid-19.

The South Asian country had confirmed 12,670 infection cases and 265 Covid-19 deaths by Saturday. Hardline clerics and religious leaders pressured the government to allow prayers in mosques, bucking the trend in the Islamic world.

The Pakistani government and religious leaders agreed on April 18 to keep mosques open during Ramadan with a set of rules in effect, whereby worshippers have to keep at least 1.8m apart, those over 50 have to pray at home and handshakes are banned.

But reports from Pakistan show the government is having a tough time monitoring crowds.

"Traditionally, a rush is observed at shops at the time of iftar. The situation on Saturday evening was no different than that of past years. People need to understand that if we don't follow the precautionary measures, the situation may become worse," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said at a press conference on Saturday (April 25), the first day of Ramadan in South-east Asia, according to Dawn newspaper.

"Pakistan is passing through a crucial, critical time when the disease can spread rapidly. I request the masses that they should change their routine of iftar, sehar and visiting mosques," he said.

Pakistan has extended the lockdown till May 9 but is allowing the resumption of industrial and commercial activities.

Still, the decision to allow congregational prayers has been criticised by doctors, who are on the front line of the fight against the pandemic.

The Pakistan Medical Association has been critical of the decision, pointing out it will be difficult to implement the rules.

The country's opposition, too, has accused the government of a "confused policy" as far as the lockdown is concerned.

"There is either a lockdown or no lockdown. There is no concept of smart lockdown. The federal and provincial governments have already wasted a lot of time since Feb 26 when the first coronavirus case surfaced in Pakistan," PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah was quoted as saying by local media.