Coronavirus: Indian wedding industry facing uncertain future

NEW DELHI - The couple were counting down the days until their April 19 wedding at a resort near the Jim Corbett National Park in northern India. Hotel rooms had been booked, the 300- strong guest list had been finalised and the gifts had been purchased.

"Everything was planned and taken care of," said Mr Sushen Dang, a Toronto-based 26-year-old market analyst, who was scheduled to wed Ms Keerti Narang, 25, a make-up artist from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

"Corbett was going to be an altogether different experience, amid nature and with colourful setups," he added.

But the Covid-19 pandemic threw a spanner in the works, forcing them to call off the wedding around mid-March. "We had no clue what to do next," Mr Dang told The Straits Times from Mumbai, where he is currently staying with his parents. That's when one of his friends told him about an online wedding initiative launched by Indian online matchmaking platform Shaadi.com for couples who wanted to get married during the ongoing countrywide lockdown.

While the couple had been legally wed with a civil ceremony at a court in February, the idea of an online wedding appealed to them: it would be a substitute for the wedding celebration they would miss and it would still occur on April 19, a date deemed auspicious for the couple.

And so the wedding went ahead online on that same date, with Sushen in his wedding finery logging in from Mumbai and with Keerti appearing in her trousseau from Bareilly, more than 1,400km away.

Another 300 guests, including a hired musician and the Hindu priest who led the ceremony, crowded Zoom's virtual room. The ceremony was also streamed live on Facebook and has collected more than 264,000 views.

An online wedding is an option for Indians who had expected to marry this year but are now being forced to reconsider their plans. As an example, twelve Muslim couples in the state of Madhya Pradesh also got married amid the lockdown on April 17, through a video conference led by a religious official.

"A wedding is the single-biggest day of their lives for a lot of people and many were heartbroken to have their plans derailed," Mr Adhish Zaveri, the director of marketing for Shaadi.com, told The Straits Times. "We thought of offering a way for people to get married without leaving their homes but with the same level of emotions and celebration," he said.

The firm has organised two online weddings so far - a third has been finalised for May 8 - and has been getting a "steady stream of requests" for its "Weddings From Home" initiative.

Social distancing norms are likely to curtail the number of attendees beyond the lockdown period and the prolonged economic downturn is bound to keep weddings less glamorous, at least for the near future.

"Nobody has a sense of when they will be able to do a large-scale wedding again," added Mr Zaveri.

The Indian wedding industry, valued at more than S$70.8 billion annually, has been hit especially hard. Mr Piyush Goyal, a wedding planner based in Agra, would organise around 30 big-ticket weddings every year with budgets running up to 10 million rupees (S$ 187,220) for each wedding and "countless" other lower-budget weddings.

But he organised only three weddings this year, all in January. An anniversary party on Mar 8 was the last event he planned.

"Since then, I have had to cancel six weddings," said Mr Goyal, the co-founding partner of Attractive Celebration Eventz, adding that he has no hope for a revival this year.

"Clients are unwilling to discuss anything when I call them to check on their plans."

This situation has even forced him to reconsider his business and explore the idea of setting up a grocery. "People can't do without food, can they?" he added.

The weddings he normally organised generated employment for around 200 people, including florists, decorators, musicians, dancers and waiters.

Mr Vineet Bhatt, 23, who played the dhol, a double-headed percussion drum, at some of these weddings, earned around 800 rupees per event. The last wedding he performed at was on March 12.

Having been out of work for nearly two months, his family of drummers in Delhi are now staring at a bleak future.

"We have food rations left for just another two or three days and no savings at all," Mr Bhatt said.

They hope things will begin looking up soon, as the wedding season in north India ends in July and recommences in November.

The family is also exploring the idea of starting a small business, perhaps a pushcart to sell lassi.

Sushen and Keerti, on the other hand, are hoping to compensate for the wedding they missed with a big bash for their first anniversary next April. "Hopefully, things will have returned to normal by then," said Mr Dang.