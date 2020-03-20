Coronavirus: Indian state to close shops, offices in financial capital Mumbai

People walk past closed shops in Mumbai, India, on March 19, 2020.
People walk past closed shops in Mumbai, India, on March 19, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
32 min ago

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - India's westerly state of Maharashtra on Friday (March 20) decided to close all shops and offices except those providing essential services in India's financial capital Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur until March 31 in an attempt to restrict the spread of coronavirus, the chief minister of the state said.

The state, which has recorded the highest number of confirmed cases in India, has excluded banks and shops that are selling essential commodities from the restriction, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content