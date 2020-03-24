Coronavirus: India to go under total lockdown for 21 days

NEW DELHI (AFP, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - India's 1.3 billion people will go under "total lockdown" from midnight on Tuesday (March 24) for 21 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"From 12 midnight today, the entire country will be in lockdown, total lockdown," Mr Modi said in a national television address to the world's second most-populous nation.

"To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family... every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown," he said. "India is at the stage where our actions today will decide to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again."

"If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years." he added.

Mr Modi announced that the government will allocate an extra US$1.97 billion (S$2.9 billion) for healthcare. He also said that steps will be taken to ensure the supply of essential items, and asked states to prioritise saving lives.

In the last week, the government has implemented a near complete lockdown of its major cities and suspended train, flight and long distance bus services.

The biggest challenge for Mr Modi will be to curb the spread of the virus in a country of 1.3 billion and shield an economy that’s set to expand at the slowest pace in more than a decade. But experts say the country could be on the same trajectory as Italy, where the outbreak quickly escalated, causing hospitals to overflow.

Oxford Economics has slashed India’s growth forecast for the first quarter of 2020 to 3 per cent, a number not seen even during the worst of the global financial crisis.

Meanwhile, the central bank last week announced measures to boost liquidity while holding back from following global peers with a rate cut.

The coronavirus has so far infected 519 in India and killed 10 people.

Health officials said the virus was spreading out of big Indian cities, where it first appeared, into the small towns.

"This trend is worrying as rural areas have limited infrastructure to deal with the outbreak," said a health official in the western state of Maharashtra who declined to be identified, saying he was not authorised to speak to journalists.