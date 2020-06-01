Coronavirus claims its first Bollywood celebrity, composer Wajid Khan, at 42

MUMBAI (AFP) - Wajid Khan, one of the top composers of Bollywood dance songs, has died at the age of 42 after contracting Covid-19, media reports said on Monday (June 1).

Khan, who had been suffering from a kidney ailment, died in Mumbai on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest, his brother told the Press Trust of India news agency, adding that he had tested positive for the virus.

The first death in Bollywood to be attributed to the disease sent shockwaves through the industry, which is still reeling from the loss of two luminaries, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, in April.

Khan was part of the musical duo Sajid-Wajid, who got their Bollywood break in 1998 when they composed the songs for superstar Salman Khan's hit film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (Why Fear Anything If You are In Love).

They became his favoured composers, collaborating on films such as the 2007 comedy Partner, the 2009 action blockbuster Wanted and 2010's top grosser Dabangg (Fearless).

The superstar was among a string of Bollywood names who paid tribute to the composer, tweeting that he would "always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent".

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan said he was "shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan" and hailed his "bright smiling talent".

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas tweeted: "The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon."

Sajid-Wajid's foot-tapping numbers like Munni Badnaam Hui (Munni Lost Her Reputation) and Do You Wanna Partner became staples at Indian wedding parties. The duo also appeared on TV talent shows, where they mentored aspiring performers.

