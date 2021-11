NEW DELHI - India has received international flak for leading the charge by a clutch of coal-reliant countries, including China and Iran, to dilute a proposed pledge to phase out the fossil fuel at the COP26 summit.

However, the altered position to "phase down" coal's usage has been supported domestically, given the iniquitous approach to target coal alone rather than phase out all fossil fuels, including oil and gas which mainly powers developed economies.