Controversy over 'scowling' lions in new sculpture of India's emblem

Opposition leaders and others have criticised the lions in the new sculpture, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 11, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
India Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

NEW DELHI - It ought to have been a moment of unifying pride - the unveiling of a towering sculpture of India's national emblem featuring lions, atop the new Parliament building.

Instead, it has set off a roaring controversy.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top