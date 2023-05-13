Congress wrests away BJP’s only south Indian state with a campaign focused on local issues

BENGALURU – The Indian National Congress is set to win a hotly contested election in Karnataka with a comfortable majority, defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the only southern Indian state where it rules.

The Congress won 136 out of 224 constituencies, which analysts are calling a sweep for a state that otherwise sees close battles. With this clear majority, it can form a government without negotiating an alliance with regional party Janata Dal (Secular), which was the third-largest winner with 19 seats.

The BJP won 65 seats, down from 104 in the last election. The final tallies from the Election Commission were pending at press time.

Karnataka’s result is considered a bellwether for other state elections later in 2023 in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Analysts also believe it will influence all parties’ strategies in the lead-up to the national polls in 2024 when Mr Modi’s government will seek a third term.

Karnataka’s Congress state chief D.K. Shivakumar, 60, teared up when he spoke to reporters, saying he had “promised (Congress’ top leader and former party president) Sonia Gandhi that I will deliver Karnataka and I have”.

He thanked the people of Karnataka for “a big victory”.

During campaigning, Mr Shivakumar often described the Congress campaign as one strategically focused on “local leaders and real issues”.

Senior Congress member Rahul Gandhi told reporters in New Delhi that “with our triumph in Karnataka, the Congress has shut down hate politics and started the politics of love”.