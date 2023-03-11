Concerns in India over anticipated high summer temperatures and impact on agriculture

NEW DELHI - Concern has begun mounting in India ahead of a predicted hotter-than-usual summer, especially around the impact high temperatures could have on the country’s agricultural output and millions of its outdoor workers.

February this year was judged the hottest on record for the country since 1901, when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) started keeping weather records. The average maximum temperature for February was 29.66 deg C, surpassing 29.48 deg C in 2016.

Worse may be in store though, with the IMD saying monthly maximum temperatures for March are likely to be above normal across most parts of the country.

It has also predicted an “enhanced probability” of heat waves from March to May over many parts of central and adjoining north-west India.

“The month of March is going to be hotter than normal, possibly much hotter,” said Mr G.P. Sharma, president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather Services, a private Indian company that provides weather forecasting services.

He told The Straits Times that mild winter rains had led to a rainfall deficit across many parts of India, “setting the pace for the upcoming (dry and hot) season”.

March 2022 was recorded as the hottest since 1901, with the average maximum temperature touching 33.1 deg C. The previous high was 33.09 deg C for March 2010.

Ominous signs are already here this year.

Heatwave conditions in the coastal western state of Goa, where maximum temperatures have hovered between 37 and 39 deg C in recent days, forced the local administration to take the unprecedented step of asking schools to shut by 12 noon on March 9 and 10.

The early high temperatures could also adversely affect the yield of India’s upcoming agricultural harvest, especially that of wheat.

The crop is sensitive to high heat, which can shrivel its grains.

“The industry is definitely worried about a potential fall in wheat production that could spike prices,” said Mr Rahul Chauhan, a commodity analyst at IGrain India.

India grows wheat once a year during the winter or rabi season, with planting in October and November, and harvesting from March.

A heatwave had cut India’s wheat production in 2022, compelling the world’s second-largest producer to ban commercial exports in May 2022, a decision also motivated by a surge in overseas demand after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.