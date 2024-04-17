Coimbatore an election battleground as Modi’s BJP woos India’s south

The AIADMK candidate in Coimbatore Singai G. Ramachandran campaigning in the constituency that has been his party stronghold for years. ST PHOTO: ROHINI MOHAN
Rohini Mohan
India Correspondent
Updated
Apr 17, 2024, 05:59 PM
Published
Apr 17, 2024, 05:22 PM
COIMBATORE - The textile manufacturing hub of Coimbatore has emerged as a key arena in India’s upcoming general election, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses every trick in the book to find a foothold in southern India.

As the BJP seeks a third term in power by besting its previous tally of 303 seats in the 2019 election, it is looking to go beyond its strongholds in the north and west of the country to woo the more literate, wealthier and diverse voters of the south.

