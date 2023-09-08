Climate gridlock feared at G-20 summit

BANGKOK – G-20 leaders meet this weekend during what is likely the hottest year in human history, but hopes are slim that the divided grouping can agree ambitious action on the crisis.

Geopolitical tensions that have seen Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping skip the talks mean the group is unlikely to even achieve the traditional final communique, let alone robust climate pledges.

That sets up a “potentially catastrophic” failure by nations that account for 80 per cent of global power sector emissions, Amnesty International warned on Thursday.

And it could lower expectations ahead of crucial COP28 climate talks that begin in November.

Three key climate issues will be on the table in New Delhi: a push to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030; weaning economies off fossil fuels – particularly coal; and finance for the green transition in developing countries.

The build up to the summit suggests a difficult path to progress on any of those.

In July, G-20 energy ministers failed to even mention coal in their final statement, let alone agree a phase down road map, and there was no progress on the renewables’ goal.

“The communiques that have come out are woefully inadequate,” United Nations climate change chief Simon Stiell told AFP this week.

The backdrop to the talks could hardly be starker: the European Union’s climate monitor this week said 2023 is likely to be the hottest in human history, with UN chief Antonio Guterres declaring: “climate breakdown has begun”.

“Our climate is imploding faster than we can cope,” he warned.

Evidence of that has been abundant, with devastating flooding, record heat and ferocious wildfires across much of the world in recent months.

G-20 countries account for 85 per cent of global gross domestic product and a similar amount of global climate warming emissions, making action in the forum crucial to real progress.