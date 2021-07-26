Climate change is worsening India's deadly weather swings

NEW DELHI • Swathes of India are battling deadly floods and landslides after heavy monsoon rain, just the latest example of how the vast country is on the frontline of climate change.

In the first seven months of this year alone, the impoverished nation of 1.3 billion people has experienced two cyclones, a deadly glacier collapse in the Himalayas, a sweltering heatwave and killer floods.

In February, a ferocious flash flood hurtled down a remote Indian Himalayan valley, sweeping away homes, a hydro plant and around 200 people. Only 60 bodies have been found. Experts believe the cause was a massive chunk of glacier - 15 football fields long and five across - breaking off high in the mountains. A glaciologist who investigated the site said the catastrophe was "clearly a fallout of climate change and in itself a tell-tale of our future".

In the Indian Himalayas, about 10,000 glaciers are receding at a rate of 30m to 60m per decade as global temperatures rise. In 2013, a flash flood in the same area killed 6,000 people.

Cyclones are not a rare sight in the northern Indian Ocean, but scientists say they are becoming more frequent and severe as sea temperatures rise. In May, Cyclone Tauktae claimed 155 lives in western India, including dozens working on oil rigs off Mumbai.

It was the fiercest storm to hit the area in several decades. Barely a week later, Yaas - with winds the equivalent of a category-two hurricane - killed at least nine people and forced the evacuation of more than 1.5 million in the east.

Waves the height of double-decker buses hit the area, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

India's average temperature rose around 0.7 deg C between the beginning of the 20th century and 2018. It will rise another 4.4 degrees by 2100, according to a recent government report.

Earlier this month, tens of millions of people sizzled in just the latest heatwave across northern India. India's weather department has declared a heatwave almost every year in the last decade, with temperatures sometimes touching 50 deg C. The Hindustan Times newspaper reported that heatwaves had claimed more than 17,000 lives in India since 1971, according to top meteorologists.

Currently, just 5 per cent of Indian households have air conditioning, compared with 90 per cent in the United States and 60 per cent in China. But the market is forecast to boom in the coming years, driving up energy consumption in what is already the world's third-largest carbon emitter.

Torrential downpours have hit India's western coast in the past few days, triggering landslides and a deluge of sludge, leaving more than 75 dead and dozens missing.

The hillside resort of Mahabaleshwar reportedly saw nearly 60cm of rain in a 24-hour period, a record. The neighbouring resort state of Goa is reeling under its worst floods in decades, its chief minister said.

Climate change is making the monsoon stronger, according to a report from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in April. It also warned of potentially severe consequences for food, farming and the economy, affecting nearly a fifth of the world's population.

The monsoon from June to September also brings other forms of danger. In 2019, lightning strikes killed almost 3,000 people. Earlier this month, 76 people perished, including a dozen watching a storm and taking selfies at a historic fort in Rajasthan.

