NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision on March 11 to give citizenship to non-Muslims from neighbouring Muslim-majority countries is aimed at consolidating Hindu votes ahead of a national election, analysts said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) grants Indian nationality to Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who fled to India due to religious persecution from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before Dec 31, 2014.