China remains Modi government’s biggest foreign policy challenge, say analysts

NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing his biggest foreign policy challenge in dealing with an assertive China along India’s borders.
New Delhi has accused Beijing of trying to grab Indian territory.
A border skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers last week underlined the unpredictability along the border and the potential of a sudden escalation in tensions between the two countries.
Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed and sustained minor injuries on Dec 9 in Tawang sector in the north-eastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in entirety.
While the two sides disengaged, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that Chinese troops “encroached into Indian territory” and “unilaterally tried to change the status quo”.
Analysts said Chinese forays along the border are becoming a major concern.
“China looms large over India’s strategic calculus, and I think the sense of insecurity from China has been growing. But recent developments along the border have made them even more pertinent,” said Professor Harsh V. Pant, vice-president of Studies and Foreign Policy at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.
India and China share a 3,440km long border that is not demarcated in many parts. Both sides have differing perceptions of where the border lies, resulting in patrols running into each other and occasional clashes.
In 2020, a clash in the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region, the worst in over four decades, resulted in the death of 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers, inflaming tensions along the border and changing the contours of the relationship.
Till 2020, the two countries had managed to delink border problems from the rest of the relationship like trade and investment.
But now New Delhi has underlined that peace along the border is a prerequisite for normalising ties in all areas.
Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar this week revealed that India had scaled up troop deployment to “unprecedented levels”.
Strategic affairs experts in India have been divided on how to tackle the issue. While some have argued India has to be tough with China and respond in kind, others have argued that talks are the only way forward.
Most agree that India has to deepen defence partnerships with like-minded countries such as the US and Australia, and continue boosting infrastructure, including roads and bridges, to facilitate troop movement.
Former foreign secretary Shyam Saran, in an opinion piece in the Hindustan Times newspaper last Friday, said: “China is engaging in a form of coercive diplomacy, engaging Indian border troops in low-intensity clashes without intending to spark a shooting war.
“The objectives are to convey displeasure with India’s external policies that China finds threatening, to nibble off additional territory wherever possible and to demonstrate Chinese asymmetrical power and capabilities ranged against India across the entire stretch of the border.”
India has grown increasingly close to the US, a relationship viewed suspiciously by Beijing.
Under Mr Modi, foreign policy has also become inextricably tied to domestic politics amid a rise in nationalism. There is strong public backlash against China, giving Mr Modi little political room to manoeuvre particularly in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.
Prof Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of China studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said any outreach to Beijing would be viewed unfavourably in India.
“If you hold talks and another incident happens on the border, Mr Modi loses face. Those informal meetings have failed so why go for talks with the Chinese. You have 20 Indian casualties (from the Galwan incident),” Prof Kondapalli said.
Mr Modi had earlier initiated informal leadership summits, meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in 2018, and hosting him in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu in 2019. The two leaders have not had a bilateral meeting since the 2019 Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa summit.
“The way forward is to continue the same line of saying that normalisation of ties depends on peace along the border, and maybe intensifying military exercises with the US,” added Prof Kondapalli.
But there is little doubt that China will remain a challenge for India not just along the border but also elsewhere even as trade ties have continued to improve.
Bilateral trade grew 34 per cent to US$115.83 billion (S$156 billion) as at March 2022.
“China will remain India’s most significant and serious strategic challenge for the foreseeable future, whether it is the unresolved boundary dispute... whether it is trade overdependence or China’s growing footprint in South Asia or Indian Ocean region,” said Prof Pant.