China remains Modi government’s biggest foreign policy challenge, say analysts

NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing his biggest foreign policy challenge in dealing with an assertive China along India’s borders.

New Delhi has accused Beijing of trying to grab Indian territory.

A border skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers last week underlined the unpredictability along the border and the potential of a sudden escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed and sustained minor injuries on Dec 9 in Tawang sector in the north-eastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in entirety.

While the two sides disengaged, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that Chinese troops “encroached into Indian territory” and “unilaterally tried to change the status quo”.

Analysts said Chinese forays along the border are becoming a major concern.

“China looms large over India’s strategic calculus, and I think the sense of insecurity from China has been growing. But recent developments along the border have made them even more pertinent,” said Professor Harsh V. Pant, vice-president of Studies and Foreign Policy at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.

India and China share a 3,440km long border that is not demarcated in many parts. Both sides have differing perceptions of where the border lies, resulting in patrols running into each other and occasional clashes.

In 2020, a clash in the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region, the worst in over four decades, resulted in the death of 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers, inflaming tensions along the border and changing the contours of the relationship.

Till 2020, the two countries had managed to delink border problems from the rest of the relationship like trade and investment.

But now New Delhi has underlined that peace along the border is a prerequisite for normalising ties in all areas.

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar this week revealed that India had scaled up troop deployment to “unprecedented levels”.