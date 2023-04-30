Children’s ‘health drink’ stirs up a storm in India over high sugar content

NEW DELHI – One of India’s popular “health drinks” aimed at children has come under growing public criticism, provoking a wider debate in the country on the high sugar content in these beverages as well as their sketchy salubrious claims.

It all began on April 1 when Instagram influencer Revant Himatsingka put out a video questioning the claims about Cadbury Bournvita, a chocolate malt drink powder mix manufactured and marketed by Mondelez India.

The purported benefits include improvement in brain activity and muscle growth, besides a boost to the immune system as well as bone health through nutrients such as vitamins A, C and D, iron, zinc, copper and selenium.

Reading from a packet of Bournvita in the video, Mr Himatsingka, who graduated from the New York University Stern School of Business, focused on some of its not-so-healthy ingredients, including its high total sugar content – 49.8g for every 100g of the product, of which 37.4g is added sugars.

“Basically, the entire half of the bag is of sugar. How is this helping your brains? How is this helping your immunity? How is this even legal?” he says in the video that spread like wildfire, amassing more than 12 million views and shared by certain celebrities.

Other ingredients flagged include artificial caramel colouring and a glycerol-derived emulsifier to increase shelf life, and artificial vanilla flavouring. Hit by growing criticism online, Mondelez India issued Mr Himatsingka with a legal notice, forcing him to take down the video and even apologise on April 14.

“The presenter’s comments are not based on science and were designed to drive anxiety and fear among our loyal consumers by misrepresenting the facts and omitting factually correct information to sensationalise his view,” the firm told The Straits Times.

“All ingredients are safe, approved for use and within permissible limits,” the firm added in its statement.

But the attempt to put a lid on the controversy failed spectacularly. Irked by the company’s heavy-handed approach to silence the influencer on the emotive topic of child nutrition, many individuals began sharing Mr Himatsingka’s video in defiance, ensuring his views ricocheted more widely on social media.

Even doctors and public health activists questioned Bournvita’s claimed benefits. Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi), a think-tank that focuses on nutrition-related issues, described Bournvita as an “ultra-processed food”, which involves “sophisticated processing” to alter the nutrient and non-nutrient components of foods and their molecular relationships, besides addition of flavours, colouring and cosmetic additives to make them “attractive and highly palatable”.

In recent years, a growing body of scientific evidence has flagged the harmful impact of ultra-processed food, including obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and even depression.

NAPi’s convener Arun Gupta said the controversy highlights India’s “weak regulatory system”, and that Mr Himatsingka did what the government ought to have done – raise public awareness about health risks from consuming high-sugar and ultra-processed food products.

“The government has to come up with policies, not only to raise public awareness, but also to define specifically what is healthy and unhealthy and come up with a law that bans the advertisements for unhealthy food items,” Dr Gupta told ST.