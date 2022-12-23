Charles ‘The Serpent’ Sobhraj leaves Nepal prison

KATHMANDU - Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was released on Friday from a Nepal prison after nearly 20 years behind bars, a Reuters witness said.

Sobhraj was dubbed the “bikini killer” in Thailand, and “The Serpent”, for his evasion of police and use of disguises.

The 78-year-old French national is suspected of killing more than 20 Western backpackers on the “hippie trail” through Asia, usually by drugging their food or drink in the course of robbing them.

His notoriety and exploits have been the subject of several dramatisations, including a Netflix and BBC joint production released last year.

Nepal’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered his release from prison, citing his age.

He was expected to be out of jail on Thursday.

But pre-release procedures, including a health check-up, had caused delays, Ishwari Prasad Pandey, a jailor at the Central Jail in Kathmandu told Reuters late on Thursday.

Sobhraj had been held in a high-security prison in Nepal since 2003, when he was arrested on charges of murdering American backpacker Connie Jo Bronzich in 1975.

He has served 19 years out of a 20-year sentence.

“I’m happy and have great respect for our judiciary and Supreme court,” Sobhraj’s mother-in-law Sakuntala Thapa told Reuters partner ANI after news of his release was announced.

Sobhraj married Nihita Biswas, a Nepali national and a woman 44 years his junior, in 2008.

He denied killing the American woman and his lawyers said the charge against him was based on assumption.

Several years later Sobhraj was also found guilty of killing Bronzich’s Canadian friend, Laurent Carriere.

But he was suspected of many more murders, including in Thailand, where police say he allegedly drugged and killed six women in the 1970s, some of whom turned up dead on a beach near the resort of Pattaya.

He was jailed in India for poisoning a group of French tourists in the capital, New Delhi, in 1976, before he could stand trial on the charges against him in Thailand.