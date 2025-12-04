Chaos after India’s biggest airline IndiGo cancels 1,200 flights

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

IndiGo explained that the significant disruptions were partly due to a new crew rostering rule that aims to give pilots and crew more rest time.

– Chaos gripped Indian airports on Dec 4 after the country’s biggest airline IndiGo cancelled more than 1,200 flights, stranding thousands of passengers.

The company blamed the disruption on “unforeseen operational challenges” including technical glitches, adverse weather conditions and new rules for workers.

India’s aviation watchdog ordered an investigation and demanded that IndiGo respond with plans to ease the interruptions, which have persisted since Dec 1 .

Passengers vented their anger online, with one airport user on social media platform X describing “complete mayhem” with delays of up to eight hours and “no staff” on hand to help.

Some 1,232 IndiGo flights had been cancelled as at Dec 3 , according to the company. The number of delays was not clear.

IndiGo said it was offering customers alternative travel arrangements and refunds while restoring its services.

The company acknowledged its “significantly disrupted” operations were partly due to new crew rostering rules having a “negative compounding impact”.

The rules came into effect in November and aim to give pilots and crew more rest periods to enhance passenger safety.

The disruption is another setback to the no-frills carrier, which has built its reputation on punctuality.

Last week, 200 of its planes were affected when Airbus issued an alert for an urgent upgrade for 6,000 aircraft worldwide .

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, hitting 500,000 daily fliers in November for the first time. AFP