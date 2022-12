NEW DELHI - The decongestion and beautification of Chandni Chowk, a cramped residential and commercial area steeped in history and culture, is throwing up challenges after years of haphazard development.

The Delhi government, in the first stage of a multiphase redevelopment of Chandni Chowk, revamped the main market road, a 1.3km stretch between the historic Red Fort, once the seat of Mughal power, and Fatehpuri Masjid, a 17th-century mosque.