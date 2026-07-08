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Cargo plane with five on board loses contact near Karachi after technical issue

An aircraft operated by K2 Airways reported a navigational system issue while flying towards Karachi, Pakistan, before being seen on radar descending rapidly.

KARACHI, Pakistan - A Pakistan-registered Boeing 737 cargo plane with five crew members on board lost contact with air traffic control on the night of July 7 after reporting a navigational system problem on its way from Sharjah to Karachi, prompting search and rescue operations, Pakistan aviation authorities said.

The 27-year-old aircraft, operated by K2 Airways, reported a navigational system issue at 9.18pm (12.18am on July 8 in Singapore) while flying towards Karachi, Pakistan Airports Authority said on Facebook.

Local air traffic control tried to guide the aircraft. But three minutes later, radar systems showed the aircraft descending rapidly and communication was lost, the authority said.

The flight was about 155 nautical miles west of Karachi at the time, according to the statement.

Preliminary data points to a possible crash in the sea south-west of Karachi, flight-tracking service Flightradar24 said on X.

The aircraft went missing while flying over the Arabian Sea near Ormara in Balochistan, Pakistan local media Geo News said.

K2 Airways and Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. REUTERS