Candidates facing criminal charges keep their hold on Indian voters

BENGALURU - An MP seeking re-election in the southern Indian state of Karnataka is facing allegations of sexually assaulting hundreds of women in his constituency, drawing attention to the increasing proportion of the country’s leaders and candidates accused of serious crimes.

Prajwal Revanna, 33, the MP for Hassan constituency and grandson of former Indian prime minister Deve Gowda, is the subject of around 3,000 damning videos being circulated around the country that show him having sex with women, some of them through force.

His father, state legislator H.D. Revanna, 66, is also accused of intimidation in some of these cases.

Both men face charges of kidnapping, rape and sexual harassment from three police complaints filed by victims.

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a Delhi-based election research think-tank, about 40 per cent of sitting MPs in the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament had criminal cases declared against them as at September 2023, with 25 per cent accused of serious crimes including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and crimes against women.

ADR is a premier, non-partisan think-tank whose petitions for electoral reforms led to a Supreme Court order in 2002 making it mandatory for candidates to declare their assets, education and criminal cases.

In 2023, another petition led to the striking down of electoral bonds that allowed political parties to get unlimited corporate donations without disclosing their sources to the public.

Politicians with criminal backgrounds tend to be more influential in the world’s biggest democracy and are difficult to displace as they use money and muscle to keep their seats, said Mr Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia programme at Washington-based think-tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Mr Vaishnav is also the author of the book, When Crime Pays: Money And Muscle In Indian Politics.

“Criminality is intimately linked with the increasing costs of elections,” he added.

The ongoing general election in India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is seeking a third term, is perhaps the world’s most expensive.

The Delhi-based Centre for Media Studies, which has been tracking election spending for decades, estimates that parties and candidates will spend an estimated 1.35 trillion rupees (S$22 billion) in this election, double the amount spent in the previous election.

Said Mr Vaishnav: “As the costs of elections are surging, parties and candidates are under pressure to spend more money to woo voters and launch expensive social media campaigns.

“Now, more than ever, political parties are attracted to self-financing candidates with deep pockets who will be able not only to cover their own costs, but also bankroll the parties for the privilege of running.”

Individuals who are part of a criminal enterprise represent an important demographic that parties can tap, as they have liquid assets and desire the perks of being in office, “one of which is to slow down justice, if not derail it”, he added.