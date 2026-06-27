Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke (centre) taking part in a protest in New Delhi on June 6 over alleged irregularities in the country's major examinations.

NEW DELHI – Friday, June 26, was Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s birthday. There was the usual flurry of good wishes extended to him, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a post on X.

But an unusual birthday delivery arrived for him outside his office – a small paper box with a chocolate cake in it. Inscribed inside the box was a wish that read more like an admonishment – “Pradhan Go Back!!”

This gift came from the viral Indian youth-led social movement, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demanding Pradhan’s resignation, accusing him of failing to prevent a spate of competitive exam paper leaks that have led to exams being cancelled, outraging students hoping for a better life. Some were left so distraught, they committed suicide.

“This is our gift for you (Pradhan),” says Ashutosh Ranka, a CJP spokesman, holding the cake outside the minister’s office in a video posted on Instagram. “Now you, too, give us a gift: Give up your post. Stop playing around with the (future of the) youth,” he adds, before he and other CJP representatives break into chants of “Go, Pradhan Go”.

While the cake did not reach Pradhan, the CJP’s message did reach the public, with the post amassing nearly 300,000 likes at last count.

The CJP is keeping up the pressure with a sit-in protest in New Delhi demanding Pradhan’s resignation. The protest, which entered its eighth consecutive day on June 27, is just the start of what the party hopes will grow into a much broader national movement to seek accountability from the government.

The movement was born on May 16 after Indian Chief Justice Surya Kant referred to unemployed youngsters as “parasites” and “cockroaches” during a courtroom hearing in May. The judge later claimed he had been misquoted, but that has not held back the party’s growth.

Propelled by youth anger against recurring exam paper leaks and wider challenges, including the lack of jobs, the CJP has amassed over 22.1 million followers on Instagram, more than Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which has a following of 9.4 million.

The CJP has held a series of protests in different Indian cities, including the one in New Delhi, which has been attracting fairly large crowds, ranging from a few hundred during the day to over a thousand in the evenings.

But with the government showing no signs of acceding to the CJP’s demand, many are now beginning to wonder how the fledgling movement can continue its stand-off with the government.

What does the CJP’s future mobilisation strategy look like? And could the party be forced to blink first in this high-stakes showdown with the Indian government?

Questions such as these are coming thick and fast for the CJP and its founder, Abhijeet Dipke.

The 30-year-old youth leader was hoping to land a job in the United States after finishing a postgraduate degree in public relations at Boston University when he launched the movement online as a satirical response to Kant’s comments. But buoyed by the tsunami of support soon thereafter, he returned from the US on June 6 to lead the movement and seek a better future for India’s youth.

For now, his party has chosen to dig in its heels, with Dipke telling The Straits Times in an interview that the protest is not going anywhere until Pradhan resigns.

“I don’t care what the government’s approach is or how quickly they respond or not, but until we get the resignation, we are not going to move from here,” Dipke said.

“He (Pradhan) doesn’t deserve to be the education minister,” the CJP leader, who has been sleeping at the protest site along with his supporters, added emphatically. “And I personally feel that, (and) the people here feel, that he should be charged with abetment to suicide.”

Getting inventive

As the protest drags on, the movement has been trying various means – some whimsical, others serious – to get people’s attention and draw in supporters to the Jantar Mantar site in New Delhi.

On June 23, protesters were throwing diapers in the air, chanting slogans urging Pradhan to wear them so that he could prevent recurring exam leaks. Visuals of this protest, too, have gone viral. Educators and lawyers have delivered lectures and Dipke assures that there are more such means in store to keep the crowds engaged.

Among the CJP’s many supporters who have been camping day and night at the site are Abhijit Kumar, 23, from the eastern Indian state of Bihar, and Happy Sahani, also 23, from Uttar Pradesh.

Both graduates are currently unemployed and they said they, too, had been victims of exam paper leaks, which had compelled them to join the protest.

“He (Dipke) is raising our concerns, so it is indeed us who have to come forward and support him,” said Kumar.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke launched the movement online as a satirical response to Chief Justice Surya Kant’s comments. PHOTO: AFP

The two had managed to convince their reluctant families to let them come all the way to Delhi and even lend them money to do so. They arrived earlier in the week with just backpacks that double as pillows at the site where they sleep in the open, come rain or shine.

“No matter what the conditions are, we will stay put, fight and achieve our goals,” added Sahani.

Recurring exam paper leaks have triggered widespread anger and sadness in India because these exams are highly competitive and stressful. Students study intensely, often for a year or more, hoping to either secure admission to a good public university or land a stable government job through these exams .

Other well-wishers at the site include older folk who are pitching in with in-kind support. Some bring in meals, others bring snacks or rugs and carpets for protesters to sit on.

“It’s a people’s movement,” Ranka told ST. “And it’s a movement where people themselves are taking charge. It’s not something that we are organising.”

A potential way out of the stand-off is a Cabinet reshuffle, which has been on the cards for a while. Pradhan might be removed and handed another ministry – perhaps an equally important one – allowing the government to placate critics who have been asking for his removal while also saving face by making it seem as if it had not conceded to the CJP’s demand.

Dipke told ST that Pradhan’s removal as part of a Cabinet reshuffle will be a victory for the CJP. “But if he’s moved to some other ministry, then it’s really sad because I don’t know why the Prime Minister would still want him even after the deaths of so many students and even after being so incompetent,” he added.

During one of the many “wefie” sessions with Dipke and his supporters at the protest site, an unidentified youth walked up to him and pleaded with him “not to step back”, prompting an emotional Dipke to embrace and reassure him that the struggle would remain steadfast.

There are indeed no signs of a hasty retreat. I n fact, i f anything, the CJP is upping the ante in its confrontation with the government.

On June 28, Sonam Wangchuk, a leading education reformist and climate activist, who has been one of the CJP’s key high-profile supporters, will begin a hunger strike at the protest site if Pradhan does not resign by June 27. The minister had not resigned at press time.

‘The ear of India’

“Somewhere the Prime Minister of this country must decide – does he stand with the one crore (ten million) students who have been wronged by the system or does he stand with one incompetent minister who has absolutely failed to do his job?” Dipke told ST.

He said his interactions with the public have reflected a “common complaint that the government has stopped listening to the ordinary Indian”.

“So I want this movement to be the ear of India, the one who listens to all the people, the one who listens to the youth, their parents, and the one who can understand their hopes, their aspirations and even addresses their concerns.”

But many doubt how well the CJP can translate all this angst into actual support for the movement and mobilise young people.

Naureen Sabba, 26 and currently preparing for admission to a law course, is among the several committed representatives at the site who are affiliated with various student unions and have extended their support to the CJP and the wider cause of reforming India’s education system.

A member of the Disha Students’ Organisation, an independent student and youth group, she was busy distributing pamphlets at the protest site on June 23 that listed several demands. Among them, “free and equal education for all” and the disbanding of the National Testing Agency, an autonomous government organisation that conducts competitive exams, papers of which have been leaked.

“This issue can’t be resolved in a few days,” said Sabba, who has been at the protest nearly every day. “Even if Pradhan resigns, it won’t lead to a revolutionary or structural change. For that we need to move the protest beyond Jantar Mantar to other children – be it those who study in coaching centres or those in rural areas or those who live in different parts of Delhi and their parents.”

In addition to pressing for Pradhan’s resignation, the CJP will continue to push for another of its key demands – compensation of ten million rupees (S$137,000) to families of students who committed suicide because of stress resulting from paper leaks.

In the longer run, the CJP plans to establish a pan-India presence with formal state units across the country. Dipke said he also will travel to every state and host dialogues with students to focus on issues other than exam-paper leaks, such as the wider ills of the education system and unemployment.

“The education system of India has totally collapsed and that has also resulted in great unemployment,” he told ST.

Dipke, who said he was physically tired yet “mentally very much motivated”, added that the biggest problem is that India’s elected government had stopped being accountable to the public. “We need to bring back the culture of accountability in India.”

“This protest is just the beginning,” he added. “Going forward, we are going to turn into a political movement. I won’t say a political party, but it’s going to be a political movement that will continuously seek accountability from the government.”