Letter From New Delhi
Brewing inspiring changes in a teacup
Ex-financial analyst returns to India from Singapore to fulfil her dream of protecting indigenous traditions and helping women secure jobs
NEW DELHI - Whenever Ms Elizabeth Yambem caught a cold while growing up in the north-eastern Indian state of Manipur, elders in her family would make a concoction with the leaves of the nongmangkha, an orange flowering plant known for its immunity-boosting properties.
The brew tasted wickedly bitter - forcing children like her to hold their breath and gulp it down, wishing for its aftertaste to vanish.