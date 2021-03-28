Letter From New Delhi

Brewing inspiring changes in a teacup

Ex-financial analyst returns to India from Singapore to fulfil her dream of protecting indigenous traditions and helping women secure jobs

India Correspondent
Women harvesting roselle flowers used in one of Dweller Teas’ infusion blends. The firm, which churns out 5,000 packets of tea bags every month, employs 23 people – 19 of them women.PHOTO: DWELLER TEAS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
NEW DELHI - Whenever Ms Elizabeth Yambem caught a cold while growing up in the north-eastern Indian state of Manipur, elders in her family would make a concoction with the leaves of the nongmangkha, an orange flowering plant known for its immunity-boosting properties.

The brew tasted wickedly bitter - forcing children like her to hold their breath and gulp it down, wishing for its aftertaste to vanish.

