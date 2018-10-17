BreadTalk returns to India with an outlet in Delhi and 15 more planned in 3 years

NEW DELHI - Singapore home-grown food company, BreadTalk, has returned to the Indian market with an outlet in Delhi kicking off sales on Tuesday (Oct 16), a day before its actual opening.

The venture is BreadTalk's second foray into India where modern-style bakeries and bakery cafes are becoming increasingly popular.

The Singapore chain, which has tied up with India's Somdutt Group for the expansion into India, plans to open 15 outlets within three years to tap an upwardly mobile and increasingly well-travelled population willing to taste different foods.

Many of the offerings in the Delhi outlet are similar to those in Singapore but BreadTalk in India has also tried to broaden its appeal to vegetarians with an an eggless range, including sunflower seed buns and a cranberry cheese bread, as well as other items like a naan cheese bread.

Prices are also similar to Singapore with items ranging from 65 rupees ($1.20) 125 rupees ($2.30).

Ms Latika Abbott, a director at the Somdutt Group and CEO of BreadTalk India, said the plan is to introduce more Indian varieties like butter chicken puff in the coming months.

"We did want to test South-east Asian flavours and see how well they do in India. But we would like to Indianise at least 10 per cent of our products in a month," said Ms Abbott.

"What is happening in India is that the expat population is growing and people are travelling more and not scared to try different cuisines," she added.

She said the second BreadTalk outlet would be in Gurugram, a Delhi satellite city.

In India, bakeries and bakery cafes are increasingly popular with domestic chains like Theobrama Patisserie, Angels in my Kitchen and Baker Street as well as foreign outlets like L'OPera.

Cakes and bakery products remain one of the fastest-growing food segments in India, expanding by 20 to 25 per cent annually, according to management consultants Technopak.

"First and foremost, the opportunity for baked goods including bakeries is significantly better now than before. This is partly to do with a change in lifestyle. Basic bread is no longer sliced white or brown bread. It is artisanal bread. And within breads there are brioches and buns and a lot of people are aware about it compared to 20 years ago," said Mr Arvind Singhal, chairman and managing director of Technopak.

"People are willing to pay a certain premium," he added.

Still, it is also seen as a difficult sector to break into as most businesses are home bakers or mom-and-pop operations like the neighbourhood bakery.

"On the cafe side, early entrants have experimented and found a model that works whether it was a Starbucks or Cafe Coffee Day (an Indian chain ). There is a proven model and they have expanded. In bakeries there weren't that many experiments made or have worked out. The prototype has yet to be established," said Mr Anurag Mathur from Strategy& which is part of the PWC network.

BreadTalk made its first foray into the Indian market in 2006 but company executives said it had to pull out after spreading itself too thin by opening up more than a dozen outlets in multiple Indian cities.

This time round, the focus is on Delhi and its satellite cities. The BreadTalk team has spent a year and a half researching the Indian market, including tasting items at popular bakeries in the city.

"There is a very set palate. Indian flavours are strong. But Indian consumers compared to 10 to 15 years ago are different. They are more well travelled and the expat community is bigger. There is a demand for authentic flavours from all over the world," said Mr Li Zhengliang, BreadTalk's asistant manager, franchise.

BreadTalk currently has close to 900 outlets in 18 territories such as Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and the Middle East, said a statement from BreadTalk India.

"We want to get it right. We want to take small but sure steps," said Ms Abbott, referring to the latest venture.