Boycott-China calls spread in India following deadly clashes

A deadly confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) this week has sparked calls for a boycott of Chinese products in India.

The calls have intensified as India and China launched a fresh round of military talks yesterday to defuse tensions after violent clashes in Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region on Monday resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar revealed that the country's soldiers were armed but followed protocol and did not use firearms in the Galwan Valley.

In the aftermath of the deadly clash, Chinese smartphone brand Oppo cancelled a live-stream launch on Wednesday of its flagship 5G smartphone in India. Instead, it uploaded a pre-recorded video on YouTube announcing the launch.

The Economic Times, an Indian financial daily, reported yesterday that the country's state-run telecom companies may stop sourcing equipment from Chinese firms. Private mobile network operators could also be prohibited from using gear supplied by Chinese firms such as Huawei, the report said.

Videos of people in India destroying China-made products have been widely circulated, including images of people throwing a television set off a multi-storey building, defacing heaps of Chinese-made products and calling for a boycott of Chinese food.

Federal Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan joined in the chorus yesterday, telling reporters: "I want to appeal to everyone that (because of) the way China is behaving, we boycott all Chinese products."

However, many argue that these boycott calls will be difficult to see through in a country that depends significantly on Chinese imports.

For instance, a limited sale held by Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus saw the latest model of its phone, which competes with Apple iPhones, being sold out in minutes.

China is India's largest trading partner, with trade reaching US$92.68 billion (S$129 billion) last year.

"A boycott is completely impractical because of how dependent we are on China," said Professor Biswajit Dhar of the Jawaharlal Nehru University. "This (boycott China call) is not happening for the first time and will not be the last."

Chinese firms also have a deep presence in India and have invested in many top Indian companies, such as digital payment firm Paytm and e-commerce website Flipkart.

The Confederation of All India Traders, which claims to represent nearly 70 million traders, also launched a "boycott China" campaign, releasing a list of more than 500 product categories, including kitchenware and electronic goods.

Such calls by the group have had little impact in the past.

"In the first phase, we have targeted more than 3,000 products," said its national secretary general Praveen Khandelwal, claiming it could inflict a loss of US$ 13 billion on China, following a fall in demand for its products. He added that subsequent phases of the campaign could target raw materials, spare parts and technology-driven products.

