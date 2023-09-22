Bollywood stalwart Anil Kapoor wins legal battle to protect his personality rights from AI misuse

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ruled that the personality rights of Bollywood stalwart Anil Kapoor will be protected against any potential misuse of artificial intelligence (AI).

This comes after Mr Kapoor, who has starred in several hit Bollywood movies including the 2008 Oscar-winner “Slumdog Millionaire”, won an interim order against 16 defendants for infringing upon his personality rights, reported Outlook India magazine on Wednesday.

Mr Kapoor’s personality rights include his name, likeness, image and voice.

The court order bars people from using Mr Kapoor’s personality rights for commercial purposes or on social media platforms, reported Indian news outlet Firstpost on Thursday.

Justice Pratibha Singh also barred the use of AI tools to morph Mr Kapoor’s image or use it to create GIFs for monetary gain, said Indian newspaper Business Standard on Thursday.

The judge said that such actions violate Mr Kapoor’s rights, added the report.

Mr Kapoor filed a lawsuit after numerous morphed videos and emojis featuring his iconic exclamation “jhakas” from the 1985 film ‘Yudh’ went viral on social media, The Current, a Pakistan news outlet, reported on Thursday.

The saying, which roughly translates as “awesome” or “wicked”, is now protected under the court order, reported American magazine Variety.

As reported by The Hindu newspaper on Wednesday, Mr Pravin Anand, Mr Kapoor’s lawyer, pointed to the unauthorised sale of merchandise and collection of fees by using his client’s photograph as a motivational speaker, among other things.

Mr Anand also pointed out that Mr Kapoor’s image was morphed in a derogatory manner.

The country’s Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology was asked to issue blocking orders against pornographic videos that used morphed images of Mr Kapoor, reported Business Standard.

After a detailed hearing, the court acknowledged Mr Kapoor’s personality rights and imposed restrictions on the use of his personality rights without his permission.