Bollywood brown-face controversy highlights India's bias for fair skin

NEW DELHI - An actress cavorting and wooing her lover by showing off her fair wrists may seem anachronistic, even downright offensive to some. But Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's song, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Fair Wrists), proved to be one of the Hindi film industry's wildly popular hits in 2015.

It remains so even today, with fans overlooking the song's prejudice for fair skin.

At times, this fixation can show up in grotesque ways - the latest such instance is a brown-face controversy in a country with no dearth of brown faces. In a trailer released last month as well as a poster for an upcoming film Bala, actress Bhumi Pednekar was featured with her skin tone rendered several shades darker than her usual self.

This unleashed widespread criticism, including on social media. "So Bala is about a man who suffers from hair loss... and a dark skinned girl who gets mocked because of that. However, instead of maybe hiring a real dark skinned actress they just cast Bhumi and further darken her face. Ironic, to say the least," wrote someone with the handle @theClaiire on Twitter.

There have been other instances where fair-skinned Bollywood actors playing characters from less privileged sections were visibly darkened, including Alia Bhatt who played a migrant worker in Udta Punjab.

Another film Super 30 sparked a similar backlash before its release in July. Actor Hrithik Roshan donned a skin tone so brown that it looked like a tan job gone awfully wrong. It mattered little that the muse he was portraying, Anand Kumar, an inspirational teacher who works with less privileged students, is not even as dark as his reel avatar.

Pointing out that most of Bollywood's top heroes and heroines are fair-skinned, Ms Namrata Joshi, a film critic with The Hindu newspaper, said the problem is, however, larger than Bollywood.

"It has to do with how Indians regard fair skin as beautiful. This is why you don't find top-level stars who are dark," she told The Straits Times. "Given this, what do you do when it comes to playing characters with dark skin but put on this make-up?"

She also made the point that Bollywood actors with darker skin tones do not enjoy the scale of popularity required to assure a commercial blockbuster's success. "Someone like Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not the hero material required to carry a big production like Super 30 forward," Ms Joshi said.

Ms Nandita Das, an actress and director, also told The Straits Times that Bollywood reflects the wider bias for fair skin in Indian society. "In subtle as well as blatant ways, we often hear things like 'uska rang saaf hai' (her complexion is clean, a euphemism for fair), as if dark skin is dirty.

"In mainstream films, if you are dark, then you are mostly considered right for the role of a village woman or that of a slum dweller. But an urban affluent character must invariably be fair," she said.

Recalling her experiences in acting some 10 years ago, Ms Das said: "I have even had directors and camera persons tell me that it would be good if I made my skin lighter as I would be more suited to play the role of educated upper-class women."

This prejudice has been perpetuated widely by Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who have endorsed fairness creams in the past. And while stars have been somewhat reticent to endorse fairness products of late, this bias shows little signs of abating.

An industry report released last year by Research and Markets, a firm based in Dublin, estimated that the Indian women's fairness cream category alone is anticipated to achieve market revenues of more than 50 billion rupees (S$962 million) by 2023.

Among the reasons cited for this growth was societal pressure, including the demand for fair brides. Even matrimonial ads that transcend divides like religion and caste list this attribute, underlining how this bias is not just skin-deep. The prejudice against dark skin is also reinforced by the presumption that those from upper castes are fair, unlike those farther down in the social hierarchy.

But the Hindi film industry has also seen prominent voices of dissent speak up. In 2017, actor Abhay Deol, known for his offbeat movies, called out several of his contemporaries for their endorsement of fairness creams.

"There are a lot more of these campaigns that are blatantly, and sometimes subtly, selling you the idea that whiter skin is better than darker skin. No one at the top of their game in any field is going to tell you that it is demeaning, false, and racist," he wrote.

Ms Das, as one of colourism's prominent critics, has also been associated with public campaigns that seek to break the stigma around dark skin. She produced and co-directed a video campaign, India's Got Colour, that was released on Sept 25, and was supported by many actors, musicians and crew members. The rap video features Bollywood celebrities speaking up against the obsession with fairness and discrimination against people of colour.

Ms Das described the campaign as a step towards combating the mindset that finds "many manifestations in our Indian songs, stories, myths and fables".

"As long as women are objectified, they will be forced to buy into this story, that only if they were more 'white/thin/beautiful' they would have a better chance in life, or that they would be good enough for this world," she added.