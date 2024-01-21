Body is a temple: tattooed Indians show Hindu devotion

CHHATTISGARH, India – While India’s great and good gather for the opening of a controversial temple to the Hindu god Ram, some of his most fervent but least privileged adherents gather separately to celebrate the deity – covered from head to toe in tattoos of his name.

Once barred from entering holy sites because of their place at the bottom of India’s millennia-old caste hierarchy, members of the Ramnami religious movement aim to show that all can worship their beloved Ram.

But as India prepares to inaugurate the temple at Ayodhya – built on the site of an ancient mosque torn down by Hindu zealots in 1992 – the Ramnamis say they have made an even bolder display of their faith.

They have inked Ram’s name over and over on their bodies in flowing rhythmic script.

“I devoted my body in his name,” said Madam Setbai Ramnami, wearing a crown of peacock feathers and draped in a white shawl also covered with Ram’s name.

“I have never been to a temple… I have not even offered flowers to a Ram idol,” said Madam Setbai, who is in her 70s and a member of India’s 200-million-strong Dalit castes, those once known as “untouchables”.

As well as tattoos, members take the movement’s name as their surname to show their total commitment.

When Madam Setbai’s ancestors were denied entry to temples more than a century ago, they fought back with a needle and ink made from the residue of kerosene lamps.

The tattoos were a defiant message to higher caste Hindus that the god they were being prevented from worshipping was for everyone, irrespective of caste and gender.

For many Hindus, the temple opening on Jan 22 will be a long-held dream come true.

In the early 1990s, the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed the campaign to destroy the mosque where the temple now sits – triggering modern India’s worst religious riots that killed 2,000 people, most of them Muslims.

Now, the 15 billion rupee (S$242 million) structure is set to consolidate Mr Modi’s Hindu base as he seeks a third term in the general elections later in 2024.

But the Ramnamis say their devotion, etched on their skin, is stronger than any physical structure built in the god’s name.

“For us, Ram is everywhere, in every particle, in every sound,” said 52-year-old Gularam Ramnami, adding that for those celebrating the Ayodhya temple, Ram “resides in an idol”.

“We made our bodies a temple.”