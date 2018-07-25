Blast kills at least 28 in Pakistani city on election day

ISLAMABAD (REUTERS, AFP) - A blast killed at least 28 people in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Quetta on Wednesday (July 25), as the South Asian nation goes to the ballot box to choose a new government.

The blast happened near a polling station, said a Reuters witness in Quetta, capital of Pakistan’s province of Balochistan, but it was unclear if voting had been disrupted.

“(The bomber) was trying to enter the polling station. When police tried to stop him he blew himself up,” a local administration official in Quetta, Mr Hashim Ghilzai, said.

The incident and toll were confirmed by a second senior local official.

“Over 20 bodies and 28 injured have been shifted to civil hospitals,” Dr Waseem Baig, a spokesman for a Quetta hospital, told Reuters.

Television images showed a charred police vehicle, cordoned off by security officials.