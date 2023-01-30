Blast in mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar, at least 90 wounded

The blast took place at the mosque where a large number of people had gathered for prayer, said a police official. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM NADEEMRAZA5/TWITTER
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
15 min ago

PESHAWAR, Pakistan - An explosion took place at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar in Pakistan on Monday, and at least 90 people were wounded, a local police official told Reuters.

The blast took place at the mosque where a large number of people had gathered for prayer, police official Sikandar Khan said.

“A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it,” he added.

Mr Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, said they had received 90 injured, some of them in critical condition.

A photograph published in local media showed people gathered around the collapsed wall of the mosque.

The last major incident of such a nature took place in Peshawar last year, when a suicide blast inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Kocha Risaldar area claimed 63 lives. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Al-Qaeda threat, blowback for Pakistan increasing from an Afghanistan in chaos
Blast claimed by separatist group derails train in south-west Pakistan

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top