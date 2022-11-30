Blast hits seminary in north Afghanistan, killing at least 15

KABUL - A blast tore though a religious seminary in the northern Afghan province of Samangan on Wednesday, killing 15 people, a provincial spokesman said.

A spokesman for Samangan’s provincial government Emdadullah Muhajir added that at least 20 other people were wounded in the explosion.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

The Taliban say they are focused on securing the war-torn nation since taking over the country last year, however several attacks have taken place in recent months, some of which have been claimed by militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. REUTERS

More to come.

