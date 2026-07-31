Blast at Pakistan coal mine complex kills eight, dozens missing, official says
- An explosion at a coal mine complex in Balochistan, Pakistan, killed at least eight miners and left dozens missing.
- Thirty-six miners were trapped at a depth of 4,000 feet; rescue efforts continue but chances of survival are low.
- The blast was caused by a powerful methane gas explosion affecting two nearby mines in Sorange, near Quetta.
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QUETTA - At least eight coal miners were killed and dozens are still missing after an explosion buried parts of a mining complex in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on July 30, an official said.
Muhammad Atif, the chief inspector of mines in the province, said 36 people were in the collapsed part of the complex at the time of the explosion.
Of them, 28 were still missing late on they night of July 30, with rescue efforts ongoing at a depth of 4,000 feet (1,219m), Atif told Reuters.
“We are hopeful to find some miners alive, but chances are low,” he said.
Abdul Ghani Baloch, a senior government mining official in the region, told Reuters that “two mines close to each other were damaged in a powerful methane gas explosion.”
The incident occurred in Sorange, a remote area near the provincial capital Quetta. REUTERS