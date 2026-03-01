Blast at explosives factory in India kills 17

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the accident was “deeply distressing” and wished survivors a speedy recovery.

NEW DELHI – A blast at an explosives factory killed at least 17 people and injured 18 others on March 1 , said officials in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the accident was “deeply distressing” and wished survivors a speedy recovery.

Maharashtra state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called the incident “extremely unfortunate and tragic”, in a post on social media platform X.

The accident happened in Nagpur, about 800km from the state capital Mumbai.

“Rescue operations have been accelerated, and so far, 17 people have lost their lives,” Mr Fadnavis said, adding that 18 others were injured.

An investigation has been ordered into the incident.

On Feb 28 , 21 people were killed in an explosion at a firecracker factory in the south-eastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Industrial accidents are common in India, often due to disregard for safety requirements and lax enforcement.

In 2025 , a fireworks factory explosion in western India killed 21 people. AFP