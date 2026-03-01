Straitstimes.com header logo

Blast at explosives factory in India kills 17

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the accident was “deeply distressing” and wished a speedy recovery to the survivors.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the accident was “deeply distressing” and wished survivors a speedy recovery.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

NEW DELHI – A blast at an explosives factory killed at least 17 people and injured 18 others on March 1, said officials in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the accident was “deeply distressing” and wished survivors a speedy recovery.

Maharashtra state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called the incident “extremely unfortunate and tragic”, in a post on social media platform X.

The accident happened in Nagpur, about 800km from the state capital Mumbai.

“Rescue operations have been accelerated, and so far, 17 people have lost their lives,” Mr Fadnavis said, adding that 18 others were injured.

An investigation has been ordered into the incident.

On Feb 28, 21 people were killed in an

explosion at a firecracker factory

in the south-eastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Industrial accidents are common in India, often due to disregard for safety requirements and lax enforcement.

In 2025, a fireworks factory explosion in western India killed 21 people. AFP

More on this topic
Ten killed in India fireworks factory fire
Twelve killed in China’s Hubei as firecracker store explosion triggers blaze
See more on

India

Bombings/Explosions

Accidents - workplace

Accidents

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.