Coronavirus: India crisis: New Analysis

Blame game leaves Modi government unscathed

India Bureau Chief
A patient inside an ambulance waiting to enter a hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad. India is adding over 200,000 new infections every day and the surge is putting pressure on its health infrastructure.
  • Published
    1 hour ago
India's latest Covid-19 crisis has cast scrutiny on the government's handling of the pandemic, with critics noting that super-spreading events such as election rallies and festivals should not have been allowed to go ahead. Even so, there has been no political fallout for the Modi government, said analysts.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive public rally in polls-bound West Bengal, where he remarked on the massive turnout even as India logged over 200,000 fresh cases.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 21, 2021, with the headline 'Blame game leaves Modi government unscathed'.
