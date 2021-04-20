Blame game over India's Covid-19 handling leaves Modi government unscathed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on the massive turnout at his recent rally even as India logged over 200,000 fresh cases.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on the massive turnout at his recent rally even as India logged over 200,000 fresh cases.PHOTO: AFP
India Bureau Chief
  • Published
    17 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

NEW DELHI - India's latest Covid-19 crisis has cast scrutiny on the government's handling of the pandemic, with critics noting that super-spreading events such as election rallies and festivals should not have been allowed to go ahead. Even so, there has been no political fallout for the Modi government, said analysts.

On Saturday (April 17), Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive public rally in poll-bound West Bengal, where he remarked on the massive turnout even as India logged over 200,000 fresh cases.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 